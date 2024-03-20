Seema Trikha second from Faridabad to get Cabinet rank

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, March 19

The change in the headship of the ruling BJP government in the state has come as a kind of a windfall for the district. Seema Trikha, the only woman MLA of the party in nine Assembly segments falling in the Faridabad Lok Sabha segment, has earned the second berth in the state government from Faridabad in the present tenure of the BJP government. She has been made the Minister of State (independent charge).

As she won from the Badkhal Assembly segment easily in 2014, she was made one of the Parliamentary Secretaries in the state, though the post had to be abandoned later in wake of legal reasons. However, activeness in the party affairs and political field kept her close to the powers and she remained a confidant of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, according to political analysts. Though names of two other MLAs — including an independent one from the region had been doing rounds — it is claimed that the CM’s replacement, who had been from the Punjabi community, has led to her elevation to the post to fill the void left by Khattar.

Her husband, Ashwini Trikha, said while revival of the glory of the famous Badkhal Lake had been one of the prime visions, Seema expects to resolve the issues connected to basic amenities and pending development projects in her constituency and the city in the period that is available in this term with full zest and energy. Her elevation will help in retaining the faith shown by the people in the policies and programmes launched by the BJP in the past 10 years, he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Faridabad