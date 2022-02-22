Seepage, part of road caves in at Bhiwani

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, February 21

A portion of the main road near Dinod gate in Bhiwani town caved in resulting in a traffic jam today. The police diverted traffic to alternative roads in the town and officials rushed to the site to repair the damage.

Local residents said that the patch of the road near Dinod gate had caved in earlier too. But the officials have not been able to find out the reason for the water leakage which is causing the earth to sink, resulting in damage to the road.

Ashok Bhardwaj, a local resident and social activist, said that water seepage under the road has been the problem at this patch.

“Officials of the Public Works Department arrived at the site and dug it up to ascertain the seepage which caused the caving-in. But surprisingly, officials failed to trace the seepage from the pipelines,” Ashok Bhardwaj said.

Praveen Jangra, Sub-Divisional Engineer of PWD (Buildings and Roads), said that they had dug up the site to find out the source of seepage.

“There is no water pipeline or sewerage line at this site. We have located nine lines of BSNL wires and these wires were dripping with water. It is possible that the leakage in a water pipeline at some other site has been flowing to this site through the BSNL wires,” he said.

The officials maintained that they were trying to locate the source of leakage and would repair that fault.

Local residents said that there had been instances of similar seepage resulting in damage to the road on 4-5 occasions in past some years. “But officials have not been able to trace the exact leakage and remove the fault,” said Bhardwaj.

Water source a mystery

