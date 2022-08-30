Haryana sees more suicides due to drugs than Punjab: NCRB report

Chandigarh, August 29
Drug abuse and alcohol addiction led to more suicides in Haryana than in Punjab, according to the NCRB report on Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India.
4,983 deaths in road mishaps
- Haryana reported no death due to drug overdose in 2021, while Punjab recorded 78 such deaths
- 13 persons died due to spurious liquor in Haryana, while the number was 127 in Punjab
- 4,983 persons died in road accidents in Haryana in 2021, while there were 4,631 such deaths in 2020
In all, 89 persons, including two women, died by suicide in Haryana in 2021 due to drug abuse and alcohol addiction. In Punjab, 78 died by suicide due to addiction.
In 2020, 57 suicides were reported due to drug abuse and alcohol addiction in Haryana, while the number was 72 in Punjab.
Haryana witnessed 3,692 suicides in 2021, which is a dip of 7.7 per cent from 2020. Of all suicide victims, 2,101 (56.9 per cent) had annual income of less than Rs 1 lakh, while 1,376 (37.3 per cent) had income between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.
Among those involved in the farming sector, 226 committed suicide, out of which 213 were farm labourers. In 2020, 280 farm labourers had committed suicide in the state.
Among the suicide victims, 535 were daily-wage earners, 360 housewives, 353 unemployed and 235 students. Poverty led to 76 suicides and 20 were due to unemployment. Love affairs led to 61 suicides.
