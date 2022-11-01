Seized narcotics burnt in Ambala

Tribune News Service

Ambala, October 31

Narcotic substances seized in 133 cases by the Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, and Ambala police under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were burnt here today.

The department has burnt various narcotics, including over two quintal chura post, over 91 kg ganja, over 900 gm heroin, around 1.5 kg sulfa and 10 gm charas. Besides, 1,586 intoxicating injections, 8,500 capsules, 59,391 tablets and 91 bottles of syrup were also destroyed.

Ambala range ADGP Shrikant Jadhav, Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa and Kurukshetra SP Surinder Singh Bhoria were also present along with other police officials.