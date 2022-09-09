Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, September 8

Tanishka Yadav of Bachhod village, which is located 10-km away from the Narnaul district headquarters, has brought laurels to the state by securing the top position across the nation in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG).

The result of NEET was declared last evening. Tanishka obtained 715 marks out of 720. Her father, Krishan Kumar Yadav, is a primary school teacher and mother Sarita Devi is a professor in a government college.

Elder among three siblings, Tanishka did her matriculation and Class XII from a private school in Narnaul and started preparing for NEET.

“It was after my grandmother’s death due to cancer some years ago that I decided to become a doctor. I started preparing for the exam from Class XI and faced some problems during Covid-induced lockdown but my teachers helped me a lot during that period,” said Tanishka.

“Besides coaching and school, I used to do self-study and it is the mantra of my success,” she said. Tanishka’s father told The Tribune that his daughter had always been a meritorious student and he was quite confident about her top position at national level. “She wants to become either an oncology or a cardiac expert. Best wishes are pouring in since the result has been declared,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Tanishka on Twitter for the achievement.

Meanwhile, Vasu Viren Garg, a resident of Sector13, Karnal, has secured an AIR-33 in the exam. He got 705 marks out of 720.

Vasu also wants to be a cardiologist. “I did not use social media platforms during my preparation except for sharing notes through WhatsApp. I want to be a cardiologist,” said Vasu.

Grandmother died of cancer It was after my grandmother’s death due to cancer some years ago that I decided to become a doctor. Munish Sehgal, Ballabgarh ACP

#NEET