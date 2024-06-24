Selja: Better ticket allotment would have got Congress 8-10 seats

Hisar, June 23
Giving a call for unity, the Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja, said the party has started preparations for the Assembly elections and workers should continue to highlight public issues.
Addressing a workers’ meeting in her home constituency Uklana on Saturday, Selja asserted that better ticket allocation could have got the party eight to 10 seats in the state.
She said either the high command and ‘prabhari’ did not have understanding of the ground situation or they did not take proper feedback. “We could have won eight to 10 seats instead of five,” she said.
