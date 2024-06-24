Selja: Better ticket allotment would have got Congress 8-10 seats

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 23

Giving a call for unity, the Congress MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja, said the party has started preparations for the Assembly elections and workers should continue to highlight public issues.

Addressing a workers’ meeting in her home constituency Uklana on Saturday, Selja asserted that better ticket allocation could have got the party eight to 10 seats in the state.

She said either the high command and ‘prabhari’ did not have understanding of the ground situation or they did not take proper feedback. “We could have won eight to 10 seats instead of five,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Hisar #Kumari Selja #Sirsa