Selja: BJP wants to abolish mandis, benefit capitalists

Sirsa, May 19

Congress candidate Kumari Selja said on Sunday every segment of society had been dissatisfied with the BJP-led government over the past 10 years. She pointed out that the BJP talks about eliminating middlemen in crop sales, but these middlemen (arthiyas) were an integral part of the process.

She alleged the government aimed to dismantle the markets to benefit capitalists, which seems more like an attempt to snatch jobs rather than provide employment. Selja was addressing a public meeting at the cotton market in Sirsa.

Addressing the gathering, Selja said farmers produced crops and labourers handled these in the markets. Commission agents also play a crucial role. She assured market labourers that the Congress government would improve the system once in power. Selja promised that under the Congress government, the wages for the MGNREGA and other labourers would be increased to Rs 400, and a similar job guarantee scheme would be implemented in the cities.

She emphasised that everyone needs work, and the BJP has focused on benefiting a few wealthy individuals instead of providing jobs to the people. Kumari Selja highlighted that Rahul Gandhi has travelled 10,000 kilometres to understand the problems of the common people. Unlike delivering flowery speeches, Rahul Gandhi believes in taking action.

Kumari Selja accused the BJP of dividing the country based on caste and religion, while the Congress has always worked to unite all communities and pledged to restore harmony. She claimed a large number of people from other parties joined Congress under her leadership.

