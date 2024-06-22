MP Kumari Selja blames BJP for rupee’s record decline against dollar

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 21

MP Kumari Selja criticised the Central Government for its economic policies, blaming it for the continuous decline of the value of the rupee against the dollar. She pointed out that the rupee hit a record low of Rs 83.64 against the dollar, marking the largest-ever decline of the currency’s value. Selja criticised the Prime Minister and other BJP leaders for their silence on the issue.

Selja expressed her concerns in a media statement, highlighting that the Central Government’s “poor financial management and wrong economic policies” were to blame for this. She noted that since the BJP came to power in 2014, the value of the rupee had been on a continuous decline. Selja said if the trend continued, the rupee could soon fall further, crossing the Rs 84 mark.

She also criticised the central finance ministry and economic advisors for their inability to address the issue. She said the continuous decline of the rupee would worsen the country’s trade deficit and increase the prices of essential items like mobile phones. Selja accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises of eradicating unemployment and inflation.

