Selja calls for unity against BJP, highlights farmers’ plight

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 9

Kumari Selja, the Congress candidate for the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency, highlighted the challenges facing the nation, emphasising the need to safeguard democracy and the Constitution. She criticised the government’s focus on divisive issues instead of addressing pressing concerns like unemployment, corruption, and inflation.

Major concerns Selja emphasised the importance of women’s dignity and proposed stringent measures to combat drug addiction, including the establishment of addiction-free centres.

Selja underscored the plight of farmers, who face crop losses without adequate compensation while loans of affluent individuals are waived off. She pledged to prioritise the interests of farmers, youth, women, and employees, advocating for democracy’s preservation and youth empowerment.

During her campaign in the Rania Assembly constituency, Selja was addressing the people at a village on Thursday. She received a warm reception, with widespread support from senior Congress leaders and local communities. She denounced Modi government’s failures, citing unfulfilled promises and a divisive agenda that erodes democracy. Selja stressed the need for inclusive development and youth rehabilitation, emphasising the importance of job creation and social integration.

She said the BJP has created an atmosphere of division in the country and society. There is no democracy left in the country; the government has become authoritarian. People are fighting for their dignity and rights. Now we need to think about tomorrow by taking into account the interests of farmers, youth, women, and employees, she added.

Selja reaffirmed her commitment to the people of Sirsa, acknowledging her deep-rooted ties to the region and her father’s legacy. She urged unity against the BJP government, vowing to address real issues such as farmers’ welfare, women’s rights, and drug addiction.

She said the BJP government had talked about doubling farmers’ income, but it did not happen.

However, in ten years, the economic burden on farmers has increased several times. Compensation is not being given for crops, farmers are protesting, and the government is running away from Minimum Support Price (MSP). Only assurances are being given on the MSP, but Congress promises that MSP law will be implemented, and all the encroachments of farmers will be waived off. The powers of village heads and local bodies’ presidents will be restored.

