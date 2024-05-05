Selja: Congress committed to all-round progress of society

Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, May 4
Kumari Selja, the Congress candidate from the Sirsa parliamentary constituency, outlined her party’s vision during a visit to several villages in the Kalanwali Assembly constituency. She emphasised the introduction of the Apprenticeship Rights Act to provide permanent jobs to youth, replacing the outdated 1961 Act. Selja pledged to fill approximately 30 million vacant posts in the Central government and reserve 50 per cent of Central government jobs for women by 2025, along with implementing equal pay for equal work.
Addressing a public meeting in Ahmadpur, Selja criticised the BJP government for failing to fulfill its promises of providing employment to youth and addressing issues like frequent leaking of examination papers. She assured that a Congress government would establish fast track courts to handle such cases and compensate victims. The Apprenticeship Rights Act aims to provide one-year training opportunities to diploma holders and college graduates under 25 years of age, guaranteeing a stipend of Rs 100,000 annually.
Selja announced the restructuring of a ‘Fund of Funds’ scheme for startups, allocating Rs 5,000 crore across all districts to support young entrepreneurs. Additionally, the Congress proposed the Mahalakshmi Scheme, offering Rs 100,000 annually to poor women in each family, with priority given to the extremely poor families. She also advocated one-third reservation for women in state legislatures, to be implemented post 2025 Assembly elections.
Selja condemned the BJP government’s failure to uphold initiatives like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, stressing Congress’s commitment to women’s welfare and farmer rights. She highlighted the need to protect farmers’ interests and emphasised the significance of strengthening Congress to safeguard democracy and uphold constitutional values. Selja urged voters to support the Congress, presenting it as the beacon of hope for the nation’s future.
Party’s vision
- Apprenticeship Rights Act to create jobs for youth
- Fast track courts to handle paper leak cases
- Establishment of a scheme for startups
- The Mahalakshmi Scheme for poor women
- One-third reservation for women in state Assembly
