Selja files papers, no leader from Hooda faction present

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 1

Congress leaders from the state arrived here today to submit the nomination papers for Congress candidate Kumari Selja. Notably, none of the leaders from the Hooda faction were present. The papers were filed by senior leaders Birender Singh, former minister Kiran Chaudhary, Randeep Surjewala, Shruti Chaudhary, and Chander Mohan Bishnoi.

There was also commotion as party workers wanted to accompany Selja to the Mini Secretariat, but due to security reasons, the police did not allow them to proceed. During the filing of papers, Kiran and Birender Singh had a conversation for 10 minutes, drawing everyone’s attention. Party workers also raised slogans against the BJP during the submission of papers.

Regarding the question of joining the race for the CM’s post, she said it was for the party high command to decide. She emphasised her readiness to contest wherever the party assigned her. Commenting on the criticism of the Congress symbol by Ashok Tanwar, she said he was now trying to push away the same hand that brought him here, which people were noticing.

On the issue of party unity, she said people were working to establish their positions and make an impact. But during elections, everyone came together for the party’s prestige, ideology, and the trust people placed in them.

Meanwhile, based on documents submitted during nomination, Selja holds substantial assets in the form of fixed deposits and landholdings. In 2022-23, she declared an income of Rs 34.62 lakh from various sources, with an average annual income of around Rs 40 lakh. Her assets, including FDs and land parcels across various districts, total Rs 10.37 crore .

