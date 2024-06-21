Kumari Selja flays Centre for cancelling UGC NET

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 20

MP Kumari Selja criticised the Union Government for cancelling the UGC NET exam. The Centre yesterday cancelled the exam saying the “integrity of the examination may have been compromised”.

She said hardworking students are now left disheartened, wondering who will be accountable for ruining their efforts.

Selja said such negligence and misconduct in education are unacceptable.

The MP vowed to fight for the students’ rights on streets and in parliament.

In a statement, Selja said she has received numerous calls and messages from students since the last night and all of them are distraught due to the cancellation of the exam.

She asked is this what the BJP’s new education policy stands for and why the future of students is being mishandled.

The MP said the UGC NET exam for 83 subjects was conducted in two shifts across 1,205 centres in 317 cities nationwide. A total of 11,21,225 candidates had registered for the exam — 6,35,587 women; 4,85,579 men; and 59 third gender candidates — and 908,580 candidates appeared for the exam.

Selja said convenience of candidates was not taken into consideration as exam centres were located 200 to 250 km away for many students.

She urged the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to promptly conduct a new exam to ensure justice for the affected candidates.

#Kumari Selja #Sirsa #University Grant Commission UGC