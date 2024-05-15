Selja flays Modi for ‘divisive’ politics

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 14

Congress candidate Kumari Selja has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dividing the country along caste and religious lines, and asserted that the Congress party has always worked to unite people from all communities. “We promote brotherhood. Politics is a separate issue, but maintaining fraternity is above politics,” she said.

Selja said that once the Congress came to power, it would resolve the problems faced by farmers, labourers, the poor and women through dialogue, eliminating the need for protests. Selja made these remarks during public meetings at various villages and urban areas of the Ellenabad Assembly constituency — including Madhosinghana, Mallekan, Bhurtwala, Pohadka, Bar Association complex, Ellenabad, Khari Surera and Dholpalia — on Tuesday.

In her speech, Selja alleged that the BJP had not undertaking any development work in the past 10 years, stating that the party was now trying to mislead people with frivolous statements instead of focusing on development. “People have now understood their hollow promises,” she said.

She stressed that the Congress had always talked about development and unity. She said that Rahul Gandhi’s 10,000-km journey across the country helped him understand the pain and struggles of the people across India. Based on this, the Congress manifesto, ‘Nyay Patra,’ includes 25 guarantees and justice on five specific issues.

Selja also criticised Modi for claiming the credit for providing free ration to 80 crore people, saying that this provision was actually under the National Food Security Act of 2013, passed by the Manmohan Singh-led government and opposed by then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi. She called the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) merely a rebranding of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). “With a population of 141 crore, 95 crore people should receive subsidised ration, not just 80 crore,” she said. She attributed the exclusion of 14 crore eligible people from ration benefits to the Modi government’s failure to conduct the Census in 2021.

Selja stated that this election was not about individuals, caste or religion, but about everyone.

“It is an election to save democracy and the Indian Constitution. It is not for anyone’s benefit or loss,” she said. Recalling Modi’s promises before he came to power in 2014, she said they had not been fulfilled, including the promise of Rs 15 lakh to every individual, two crore jobs over 10 years and doubling the farmers’ income. She said their income had, instead, been halved. She added that Modi’s other promises such as uplifting Dalits and Backward Classes had remained unfulfilled.

