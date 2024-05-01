Selja invokes father’s Sirsa ties, Constitution as she ups the ante

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 30

Congress candidate Kumari Selja will file her nomination from the Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Selja conducted roadshows in the Fatehabad, Ratia and Tohana Assembly constituencies today, addressing several public meetings along the way. At many places a large number of party workers welcomed her.

Addressing a public meeting, she said, “My father, late Dalbir Singh, and I have a longstanding connection with the region, which has been quite old. Today, we all need to fight together to save the society, religion and caste.”

She added, “The Congress and the INDIA bloc are fighting for ideology; every activist needs to go to every voter and raise awareness among the people. Similarly, the wind is in our favour.”

Addressing a public meeting in Ratia, Selja stated, “The Constitution protects the rights of farmers, labourers, poor, shopkeepers and employees, but today, the Modi government is conspiring to abolish the Constitution, which we will not let it happen under any circumstances.” She said, “The public is aware of the reality of the BJP government, today, the wind is in the favour of the Congress and we must fight unitedly for justice and to save the Constitution.”

There was an attempt to unite factions within the Congress. All Congress leaders from Fatehabad were seen with Selja during her roadshow, whether it was former MLA Prahlad Singh Gillankhera or former MLA Balwan Daultapuria. At the time, former Deputy CM Chander Mohan Bishnoi, former MLA Kulbir Beniwal, Dr Vineet Poonia, and former minister Prof Sampat Singh also participated. As soon as former Deputy CM Chander Mohan arrived, he touched Selja’s feet.

Selja urged the Congress leaders and workers to strengthen their respective booths and work to get as many votes as possible. Assuring the workers, she said, “The worker who works with complete honesty will be respected and honoured when our government is formed.”

In Ratia, Selja inaugurated the election office and addressed the Congress workers. Due to the large convoy of vehicles, there was a traffic jam in Ratia lasting several hours.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Fatehabad #Kumari Selja #Lok Sabha #Sirsa