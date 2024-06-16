Selja urged to pursue construction of Dabwali rly underpass in Parliament

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 15

Congress MLA Amit Sihag from Dabwali Assembly presented some key demands related to his constituency to MP Kumari Selja during her first visit to Dabwali after winning the Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

He read out these demands on stage and also submitted a memorandum related to these. Sihag informed the MP that he had raised these demands several times in the Legislative Assembly and personally met various senior railway officials to press for their fulfilment, but all in vain.

However, he expressed dissatisfaction that the government did not pay adequate attention to these issues, causing inconvenience to the residents of Dabwali. The MLA appealed to Selja to fulfil these demands in public interest. Selja assured him in the Assembly that she would seriously pursue these demands in Parliament.

Sihag presented demands to Selja regarding Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council area, including the construction of an underpass by the Railways, establishment of two overhead pedestrian bridges and relocation of the goods loading and unloading station. He also demanded the extension of the railway line from Mandi Dabwali to Narwana via Kalanwali, Rori, Sirsa and doubling of the Bathinda-Bikaner section.

Additionally, he advocated for better passenger train services from Mandi Dabwali to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Kalka, Chandigarh, Delhi, extension of train number 20483/20484 up to Firozpur and train number 13413/13414/13483/13484 from Bathinda to Hanumangarh. Furthermore, his demands included the construction of a railway circulating area and community toilets for passengers in the Mandi Dabwali Municipal Council area along with filling the railway ditches with soil.

