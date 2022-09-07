Sonepat: Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University organised a national seminar on “Entrepreneurship Promotion”. The programme was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Dr Archana Mishra and Pawan Jindal, industrialist and entrepreneur, was the chief guest who inspired students with new ideas related to startups and innovation. Dr Pradeep Rai, vice-president, Supreme Court Bar Association, Satish Kumar, assistant director, MSME, Advocate Manreet Kaur, Supreme Court, Dr Navpreet Kaur, co-founder, Laxmi Foundation, Major Singh, consultant, MSME and M Abhinjan Jha were also present on the occasion.

CUH holds national webinar

Mahendragarh: A national webinar on "Intellectual Property Rights and its Contribution in Nation-building" was organised by the department of pharmaceutical sciences at Central University of Haryana (CUH) here. More than 100 research scholars and faculty members from various states participated in the event. Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said programmes like these were beneficial, especifically for research scholars and faculty members working in the field of drug discovery, and formulation development process.

Eye specialists on latest technology

Rohtak: Regional Institute of Ophthalmology (RIO) at Pt BD Sharma PGIMS, in association with the Haryana Ophthalmological Society (HOS), organised a special lecture on eye diseases and latest techniques being used for their treatment. Dr RS Chauhan, president, HOS, said the lecture enriched the ophthalmologists with advanced information about the latest technology. Dr Santosh Honavar, oculoplasty specialist, CFS, Hyderabad, explained in detail how the tumour of the eye is removed. He also explained how a fracture that occurs after an eye injury is repaired.