Seminar on ill-effects of fast food

Kaithal: Three NSS units of RKSD College organised a seminar under the National Nutrition Month campaign. Programme officers Dr Sanjay Garg, Dr Shweta and Prof Rajesh convened the programme. The discussion centered on the growing culture of fast food and its ill-effects. College principal Sanjay Goyal said having a balanced and nutritious diet was an essential part of a healthy lifestyle.

Sinha is new chief of board of trustees

Sonepat: Ashoka University unanimously appointed Dr Pramath Raj Sinha as the new chairman of its board of trustees on Friday. Pramath will be taking over from Ashish Dhawan, who will continue his role as the founding chairman. Sinha is one of the principal architects of the university and has been associated with the project since 2007. Sinha said: “It is an honour and privilege to take on the role of chairman and work alongside our distinguished founders.”

MDU bags Youth Red Cross shield

Rohtak: Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) has bagged the Youth Red Cross (YRC) shield and Youth Red Cross award for the session 2019-2020 for its contribution to the field of Youth Red Cross. Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh received the shield from Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at a state-level function organised at Haryana Raj Bhawan on Thursday.

KU Youth Red Cross society honoured

Kurukshetra: The Youth Red Cross unit of Kurukshetra University (KU) was honoured with a shield for the year 2020-21 by Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at the 34th annual general meeting of Youth Red Cross held at Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh on Thursday. Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva received the shield.

UK varsity awards PGIMS alumnus

Rohtak: Dr Satya Vrat Sharma, an alumnus of PGIMS Rohtak, has been awarded an honorary degree by the University of Wolverhampton, England, for his outstanding contribution to the healthcare sector in India and the UK. The award is presented to those who have made a significant contribution to their fields of expertise. Dr Sharma took admission in MBBS in PGIMS, Rohtak, in 1966. Later, he worked at PGIMS, Chandigarh, for some years. He did MD (Medicine) from PGIMS, Rohtak, in 1976 and then went to the UK in 1977, where he worked as General Medical Practitioner for 31 years. He retired in 2013.