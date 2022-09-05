Seminar on printing at Central University of Haryana

Mahendragarh: The department of printing and packaging technology at Central University of Haryana (CUH) organised a one-day seminar on "New Areas of Applications in Printing" through the blended mode (physical and virtual means). The key speaker, P Chander, president, AIFMP, stressed upon the value and importance of organising seminars on similar topics to benefit the academia and print industry at large.

Student brings laurels in karate

Yamunanagar: Aryan Lallar of Guru Nanak Khalsa College has brought laurels to the college, district and state by securing first position in the third National Karate Federation of India Championship - 2022 (in the kata category) at Kurukshetra University. Principal Dr (Major) Harinder Singh Kang said Aryan had won many victories in the kata category of Niyuddha karate. President of the managing committee, Randeep Singh Jauhar, also congratulated Aryan on his achievement.

Lecture on Bhagavad Gita at varsity

Sonepat: The department of English at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV) in Khanpur Kalan organised an extension lecture on "Cultural and Literary Reading of Bhagavad Gita". The key speaker, Prof Umed Singh, from the department of English of Chaudhary Devilal University in Sirsa, shared in detail, the cultural and literary importance of Bhagavad Gita, describing it as one of the best knowledge texts in the world. Vice-Chancellor Prof Sudesh also congratulated the department for starting the lecture series on Indian classical texts.