‘Senior Congress leader tried to torpedo my campaign’: Trilochan Singh’s complaint to Mallikarjun Kharge

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 27

A day after the Karnal Assembly byelections, Congress candidate and former Haryana Minority Commission chairman Trilochan Singh accused a senior party leader of betraying him in the bypoll and said he would file a complaint against the leaders associated with party president Mallikarjun Kharge, state party affairs in-charge Deepak Babaria and state president Udai Bhan.

“A senior party leader betrayed me and the party by asking people not to cast votes in my favour, impacting my campaign. I will file a complaint against them,” he said, expressing his frustration and disappointment.

Without naming anyone, he said despite the hard work of party leaders and workers, a senior leader damaged his campaign, but with the support of party leaders and workers, he strongly fought these elections.

“Our party workers stood firm and did their best at the booths and campaign. The step of a senior leader has cast a shadow over our collective efforts,” he added.

He further said people informed him about the intentions of the senior leader. “I have evidence to prove my claims,” he said. The allegations have caused a stir within the Congress party and an investigation had been sought into the matter.

