Senior secondary schools of Haryana to be inspected

Chandigarh, November 8
The Education Department is soon going to inspect the senior secondary schools of Haryana.
This will be as per an order of Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal. On November 11, under the leadership of the Director of Secondary Education Department, Anshaj Singh, officials of the Directorate of Education will start the inspection of senior secondary schools from Mahendragarh. Anshaj Singh gave necessary directions regarding the preparations for the inspection through video-conferencing to the officials concerned in the directorate today.
Giving details regarding the marathon monitoring, a spokesperson of the Education Department said under the “Shiksha-diksha” academic supervision, a team of about 100 officials would closely inspect around 100 senior secondary schools in Mahendragarh district. All HCS, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director and Director SCERT and Programme Officer would be present in the team.
During the inspection, the academic level of the students, civil work of schools, the quality of mid-day meals in schools, progress reports of programmes run under the FLN, tablets distributed to students under e-learning, SIM cards, PAL software, book distribution etc would be closely monitored.
