Seniors to be liable for corrupt practices of subordinates: DGP

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 30

Director-General of Police Shatrujeet Singh Kapoor today said that explanation would be sought from senior officials as well if their subordinate employees were involved in corrupt practices. The DGP was holding a meeting with officials of the Ambala Range comprising Ambala, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar districts.

“It is the responsibility of the officers to ensure that their subordinate employees discharge their duties with honesty and integrity. If any policeman is found involved in corrupt practices, action will be taken not only against the corrupt employee, but also the accountability of his immediate in-charge and supervising officer will be fixed and their explanation will be called for,” he said.

Kapoor called upon officers to create a conducive environment for their subordinates, serving as role models to inspire better work.

Talking about women’s safety, he said it was a top priority and asked officials to compile a database of public transport services such as autos, jeeps, and cabs, and engage with their drivers.

Addressing “gram praharis”, he stressed the importance of timely information to combat drug smuggling, and urged them to identify drug sellers in their areas and support individuals struggling with addiction. The DGP also recommended granting police personnel at least one-day leave per week to enhance their productivity and foster family connections.

Speaking to mediapersons, the DGP stated: “The Haryana Police will intensify its campaign against drugs, improve satisfaction rate and assure security and safety of vulnerable sections of society. Lists of drug peddlers are being prepared to break their nexus. Besides this, the police will also prepare a list of addicts to help them in rehabilitation.”

About cybercrime, he said: “Cybercrime is an international issue. We are working with banks and telecom companies to deal with this issue. Officials have been asked to hold meetings with the banks to ensure safety and security of the banks, too, especially during long weekends.”

#Ambala #Kurukshetra #Yamunanagar