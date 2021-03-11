Sentencing in Om Prakash Chautala case today

New Delhi, May 26
A special CBI court, while reserving the order, today announced that it would pronounce the quantum of punishment to former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala in the disproportionate assets (DA) case on Friday.
Special Judge Vikas Dhull today heard the arguments from the counsels of the CBI and Chautala, who was convicted in the case of acquiring disproportionate assets from 1993 to 2006.
Chautala’s counsel urged the court to grant his client minimum punishment, citing his medical ailments and old age. The CBI counsel, however, sought maximum punishment for the convict, saying it would send a message to society.
