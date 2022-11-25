Separate 3% quota in Group C posts for outstanding players

Chandigarh, November 24
The state has decided to grant a separate quota of 3% to outstanding and eligible sportspersons i.e. 3% of the total Group C posts advertised by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) in any given year.
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs shall create a separate quota for this purpose and send a requisition to the HSSC for a recruitment drive for outstanding and eligible sportspersons.
These posts will exist within a selected few departments — Home, Sports and Youth Affairs, School Education and Elementary Education. “In this quota, first preference will be given to outstanding sportspersons.”
