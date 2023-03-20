Separatist’s financier, his 5 guards held in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram/Hisar, March 19

The Punjab Police today arrested Punjabi film actor Daljeet Singh Kalsi, alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, and his five bodyguards from his residence here. Sources said Kalsi was an adviser and financier of fugitive pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh.

A CCTV footage of the police arresting him went viral on social media. Kalsi was also a close aide of actor-turned-activist late Deep Sidhu, who had founded the radical outfit, “Waris Punjab De”, the sources said.

Meanwhile, a group of Amritpal’s supporters gathered on the Moriwala border in Sirsa district today. The police detained about 60 protesters and took them to the Police Lines in Sirsa. The police said they had put up 16 nakas in the district amid high alert on areas bordering Punjab.