Servant booked for filming, blackmailing woman

Gurugram, May 13
A woman has accused her servant of installing a spy camera in her bedroom and blackmailing her to cough up Rs 2 lakh while threatening to circulate her videos in the virtual world. An FIR has been registered at the cyber crime (east) police station.
According to the police, the complaint was filed by a 30-year-old woman, a resident of the posh area falling under Sector 40 police station.
She mentioned in her complaint that she hired a servant, identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, a few days ago through a placement agency.
