Service charge scam comes to fore in Sonepat MC, case filed

Service charge scam comes to fore in Sonepat MC, case filed

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, February 10

A service charge scam of lakhs of rupees has come to fore in the Municipal Corporation (MC), Sonepat, by a private contract company in connivance with MC officials. The Civil Lines police have registered a case against the owner of the private company, officials of the sanitation wing of the Sonepat MC, Executive Officer of the MC and others under various sections of the IPC on the basis of the inquiry report of the SP, Cyber Crime of the Haryana Police.

Pvt Company ‘claimed’ 15% instead of 2%

  • The MC had allotted a tender to Pooja Consulations, a private company, for two months only for providing manpower for sanitation work in July 2019 on the condition of 2 per cent service charge.
  • But, the company allegedly claimed 15 per cent service charge instead of 2 per cent from the MC in connivance with the MC officials, a complainant alleged in his complaint to the Chief Minister, Haryana.

Officials booked

The Civil Lines police have registered a case against the owner of the private company, officials of the sanitation wing of the Sonepat MC, Executive Officer of the MC and others under various sections of the IPC on the basis of the inquiry report of the SP, Cyber Crime of the Haryana Police.

Appropriate action will be taken

The matter came to my knowledge through the media. No official information has been received. Appropriate action will be initiated after taking directions from the headquarters. Dharmender Singh, Commissioner, MC, Sonepat

The MC had allotted a tender to Pooja Consulations, a private company, for two months only for providing manpower for sanitation work in July 2019 on the condition of 2 per cent service charge. But, the company allegedly claimed 15 per cent service charge instead of 2 per cent from the MC in connivance with the MC officials, a complainant alleged in his complaint to the Chief Minister, Haryana. Even, the tender of the company was enhanced by the MC officials without any fresh tender process.

The complainant also alleged that the company was working with the MC since 2008 and the number of employees were also shown double by the company for withdrawing payment from the company from the MC.

When the scam in the service charge came to light in 2020, the private company immediately deposited Rs 22.25 lakh to the MC office without any notice or direction by the MC, said the complainant.

Even the inquiry was conducted by the officials of the MC but it was closed after giving a clean chit to the company as well as the employees of the MC involved in the matter. After which the complainant filed a complaint to the Chief Minister in the matter. Following the complaint, the Superintendent of Police (SP), (Cyber Crime), Haryana Police conducted a special inquiry into the matter.

As per the inquiry report, the crime branch found that there was embezzlement of government fund by Pooja Consulations in the bills of the employees and also found connivance of the sanitation wing of the Sonepat MC with Rajkumar, owner of Pooja Consulation company, in the bills between January and March 2020.

The ADGP (Crime) sent a letter to the Sonepat SP in which he recommended registering of a case against the MC Executive Officer, Rajkumar, owner of the company, and the employees of the sanitation wing of the MC.

Inspector Savit Kumar, SHO, Civil Lines, said a case had been registered against Rajkumar, owner of Pooja Consulations company, employees of the sanitation wing of MC and the Executive Officer of the Sonepat MC under Sections 409, 419, 420,467, 468, 201, 202, 175, 193 and 120 B of the IPC on the recommendations of the ADGP (Crime) on Wednesday. A probe will be initiated into the matter after collecting proper records related to the matter, the SHO maintained.

“The matter came to my knowledge through the media today. No official information has been received into the matter so far from the police,” says Dharmender Singh, Commissioner, MC, Sonepat. Appropriate action will be initiated after taking directions from the headquarters, he added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

In a heartfelt email exchange, Elon Musk shares pain of losing son

2
Sports

Someone else took credit for decisions I took in Australia: Ajinkya Rahane

3
Haryana

Maid sedates Gurugram family, loots house by bringing in 4 accomplices

4
Haryana

Roof collapses in Gurugram housing complex; many feared trapped

5
Nation

ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case

6
Trending

‘Just love him’: Twitter reacts after seeing Rishabh Pant’s relaxed look

7
Nation

Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved

8
Nation

Supreme Court reinstates judicial officer who quit accusing judge of sexual harassment

9
Haryana

2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

10
Punjab Campaign Trail

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Amritsar: Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab’s political scene
Amritsar

Author of a book, this rickshaw-puller is unhappy with Punjab's political scene

Top Stories

Plea filed in Supreme Court challenging Karnataka High Court order on hijab row

Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row

CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...

Hijab row: Karnataka HC requests state government to reopen schools, says no to Hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms

Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...

Budget stands for continuity, brings stability to economy, predictability of taxation: Sitharaman

Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha

Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after woman dies in mishap.

Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap

One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...

57 constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in the fray - ADR

57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey

Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...

Cities

View All

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

Election 2022: To increase turnout, Amritsar administration gets creative

A triangular contest on the cards in Tarn Taran segment

BJP Amritsar East candidate Jagmohan Raju files complaint with EC, alleges violations

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Hopeful of repeating its '89 feat, Simranjit Singh Mann's Akali Dal fighting for open trade with Pakistan

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Nearly all open now in Chandigarh

Chandigarh allows offline classes in schools from February 14

Panchkula schools reopen to thin attendance

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

As Covid cases dip, walk in for OPDs at PGI from Feb 14

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Delhi records maximum temperature of 21.8 degrees Celsius

Doctor shot at by unidentified men outside Delhi hospital

Mughal Gardens to open for general public from February 12 to March 16

AIIMS discontinues routine Covid-19 testing before inpatient hospitalisations, surgeries

President Address failed to give blueprint for nation’s future: Congress

‘Tusi buss sade bande nu jita ke MLA bana deyo, mantri banana mera kum hai’

Punjabh CM Channi has a promise of Cabinet berth for all candidates

Man gets death for raping minor

Joining still on hold, Congress boasts of giving jobs to 1,158 assistant professors in Punjab

NRI woman's handbag with cash & gold stolen from Jalandhar's supermarket

BJP mobilises cadre for PM Modi's Jalandhar rally on February 14

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee

Youth held for vandalising statue of Arjuna awardee Gurdial Singh Malhi in Dakha

Delay in elevated road project from Samrala Chowk to MC limits on Ferozepur Road troubles residents, bizmen

March held in Ludhiana to make environment main poll agenda

5 die, 69 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Month on, booster dose gets poor response in Ludhiana district

Sanour AAP candidate booked for ‘false affidavit’

Sanour AAP candidate booked for 'false affidavit'

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 25 per cent candidates in fray have criminal cases in Patiala district

300 inoculated at Punjabi University vaccination camp

Volunteers to help elderly, pregnant women voters at polling booths in Patiala district