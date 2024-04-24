Service lanes encroached upon

A majority of the service lanes on NH 44 in the city are missing. Almost all such passages, available for the pedestrians, have been encroached by two wheelers. In Panipat, a number of shops, showrooms, banks and educational institutes are on the highway and most of them occupy the service lanes either with their goods or by parking their vehicles. The authorities concerned, including the civic body and traffic police, should take steps to check such violations in the larger interest of safe commuting. Romit, Panipat

Trees pose threat to commuters

THE eucalyptus trees on South Bypass Road of Hisar, adjacent to Sector 15, which is 50 metres from Hisar Mini Secretariat, pose a threat to commuters. These tree have soft barks and are prone to falling. The administration officials are requested to take necessary steps immediately as many incidents of trees falling on vehicles take place on the road. The officials concerned should not wait for a fatality to happen before waking up and taking the required action. Deepak Kundu, Hisar

What our readers say

