Session on career in Armed Forces

Yamunanagar: An inspiring and informative session on career opportunities in the Armed forces was conducted by Colonel Vidhushekhar Pandey, Director of Army Recruiting Office (ARO) Ambala, at Maharaja Agarsain College, Jagadhri, under the guidance of Brigadier VR Shandila, Group Commander of Ambala Group. The event was organised under the supervision of Colonel Jarnail Singh, Commanding Officer and Colonel Sandeep Sharma, Administrative Officer of the 14 Haryana Battalion NCC, Yamunanagar, in the Combined Annual Training Camp. The event was graced by the presence of Dr Harinder Singh Kang, Principal of Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, and Dr Karuna Kamboj, Principal of Maharaja Agarsain College, Jagadhri. Colonel Pandey addressed the NCC cadets, emphasising the various pathways and opportunities available within the armed forces. Colonel Jarnail Singh and Colonel Sandeep Sharma provided additional insights, sharing their personal experiences. Captain Mamta Oberoi, First Officer Anju Gambhir, First Officer Umesh Pratap, Third Officer Puneet Bawra, Second Officer Vinod Kumar, Second Officer Neeraj Kumar, Air Squadron Third Officer Sachin, CTO Neelam Rani and Subedar Major Shehnaz Hussain played a vital role in the organisation of the event.

Talk on researchers’ life in Germany

Sonepat: Dr Shilpi Gupta, Assistant Professor of the Department of Chemistry at Hindu College participated as an expert speaker in an online information session organised by the India offices of the University of Cologne (UoC) and the Free University Berlin (FU-B), Germany. Representing FU-B, Dr Gupta delivered an insightful presentation titled ‘Journey of a Researcher: India to Germany’, offering invaluable guidance to aspiring researchers and students on navigating the academic landscape in Germany. Her talk drew from her own experiences and provided practical advice that inspired many to explore academic opportunities in Germany.

