Session on NAaC at Arya Mahavidyalaya

Kurukshetra: An interactive session was organised at Arya Kanya Mahavidyalaya to elucidate the fundamental aspects of National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC) accreditation process. The session, attended by the college faculty, aimed to foster a deeper understanding of the NAAC accreditation process and its significance in enhancing the quality of higher education institutions. Principal Dr Aarti Trehan spoke about the criteria, methodology and key components involved in the accreditation journey, emphasising its role in institutional improvement and excellence and the methodology of document preparation. Dr Trehan also stressed on collective effort and the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, including faculty, students, administrators and regulatory bodies in ensuring successful accreditation.

TIMT marks World Red Cross Day

Yamunanagar: Tilak Raj Chadha Institute of Management and Technology (TIMT), Yamunannagar, celebrated World Red Cross Day, fostering awareness and participation among first-year students of BBA and BCA. The event, held at TIMT, featured two prominent activities, speech and poster-making competitions, both aimed at enlightening students about the significance of the Red Cross Society. Manya stood first in the speech competition, followed by Kritika and Sanyam on the second and third position, respectively. In the poster-making competition Rashi bagged the first prize, while Jeevanjot was second.

CUH celebrates World Red Cross Day

Mahendragarh: Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, organised a special programme to mark World Red Cross Day on ‘keeping humanity alive’. Chief guest Professor Viswanand Yadav (Retd) urged participants to follow in the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela, who worked for humanity. In the second session, students showcased their talent and creativity through a poster-making competition. Sanskar and Surbhi won the first and second positions, respectively and in the slogan-writing competition, Surbhi stood first, Kajal was adjudged second, while Reena and Monica bagged the third position. Vice-Chancellor Profesor Tankeshwar Kumar urged everyone to follow the path of humanity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra