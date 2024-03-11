Session with young entrepreneurs

Tribune News Service

Hisar: The training and placement cell of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, organised a talk, “Samvaad: Interaction with young entrepreneurs”. Nitya Chugh, CEO and founder of “Aaina: The careers”, and Pankaj Verma, CEO and founder, Cyberyaan Training and Consultancy, were the keynote speakers at the event. Dr Pratap Singh, Director (Placement), presided over the session. A total of 60 students participated in the programme.

College holds Voter awareness drive

Kurukshetra: Motivating students to cast their votes in a responsible manner, a selfie point has been set up under the programme “Mera Pehla Vote Desh ke Naam”, at Indira Gandhi National College, Ladwa. College principal Dr Kushal Pal encouraged students to cast their vote responsibly in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said all voters should play their role in strengthening democracy by exercising the right to vote. Voting is a citizen’s responsibility towards the country and he should not be negligent in fulfilling it, the principal said.

Swami Dayanand remembered

Kurukshetra: To commemorate the Gyan Jyoti Parv on the occasion of 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and International Women’s Day, the Arya Yuvati Parishad and women cell of Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Kurukshetra, organised an extension lecture and symposium. Dr Sunita Malhan, a noted para-athlete and hostel warden at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, was the keynote speaker at the event. College Principal Dr Upasana Ahuja said 140 students took part in the event.

