Set ablaze by CRPF constable, wife succumbs to burn injuries

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 24

A 30-year-old woman, wife of a CRPF constable, died last night at Delhi’s AIIMS after being set ablaze by her husband on July 17.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sita, wife of constable Dharamveer, a resident of Hanumangarh in Bhiwani district. She lived with him and their seven-year-old daughter at a government quarter in CRPF camp, Kadarpur. On July, 17 after a heated argument between them, Dharamveer allegedly set her ablaze after pouring some inflammable substance on her. Both suffered burn injuries. They were rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram where Sita died during treatment, while Dharamveer was still being treated.

On Monday, Karmchand, a resident of Dhani Gaurang and brother of the deceased, filed a complaint wherein he accused his brother-in-law of his sister’s murder.

“My sister Sita got married to Dharamveer on January 21, 2013. On July 17, there was a dispute between them and Dharamveer lost his temper and set her on fire. The neighbours extinguished the fire and rushed Sita to the hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries,” Karmchand said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dharamveer under Section 302 of the IPC at the Sector 65 police station on Monday.

#AIIMS #Gurugram