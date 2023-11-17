'Set up child-friendly rooms at police stations in Haryana'

Gurugram, November 16
The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has directed the state police to set up child-friendly rooms in all the police stations for hearing and recording the statements of children. In a meeting, HSCPCR member Anil Kumar Lather said, “The police officers must interact with the children in a friendly manner in a room set up in the police station for the child to feel comfortable to express his/her statements openly,” Lather added.
