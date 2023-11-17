'Set up child-friendly rooms at police stations in Haryana'

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 16

The Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR) has directed the state police to set up child-friendly rooms in all the police stations for hearing and recording the statements of children. In a meeting, HSCPCR member Anil Kumar Lather said, “The police officers must interact with the children in a friendly manner in a room set up in the police station for the child to feel comfortable to express his/her statements openly,” Lather added.

