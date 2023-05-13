Set up grievance cell for NRIs, Vij to Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, May 12
Keeping in view the interests of Haryana residents living abroad, Home Minister Anil Vij today wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary for the formation of an NRI grievance redressal cell in the state. Vij said the people of the state living abroad faced various problems and sometimes they did not even know which officer of the department to approach for resolving their problems. Even if such complainants came to India, they came only for a limited time and had to return disappointed.
