Set up panel to probe 'scams' during BJP rule: Ex-Speaker

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, March 3

The Opposition Congress today batted for the setting up of a select committee of the Assembly to probe alleged scams during over seven years of the BJP rule.

Participating in the discussion on the Governor’s Address during the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, former Speaker and Congress MLA Raghubir Kadian tried to put the Khattar government on the mat, alleging 40 scams across different departments in the past seven years. “The committee can only bring out the truth about various acts of omission and commission of the state government,” he said.

Take action on baseless charges I urge the Speaker to initiate action against any legislator who levels baseless allegations against the government. —Manohar Lal Khattar, CM

Kadian flayed the government on issues like high unemployment rate, rising crime, drug menace and “raw deal” to all sections, including farmers, employees and traders.

Meanwhile, Kadian entered into a verbal dual with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala over allegations of corruption against a Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associate (CMGGA). At this, Chautala dared Kadian to name the DC and CMGGA if the allegations were true. Kadian said he could name the officials if the government assured a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Earlier, initiating the discussion on the Governor’s Address, BJP’s Panipat (Rural) MLA Mahipal Dhanda appreciated the development under the BJP, saying the government was working towards “Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas”. Ishwar Singh, JJP MLA, said the record of the state government, especially for the welfare of Scheduled Castes, had been exemplary.

