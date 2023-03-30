Setback for MDU sports director

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 29

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered that Dr Devender Singh Dhull, working as Director Sports (re-appointed) at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, will not discharge his duties as director as of now.

“The matter is adjourned to April 18, 2023. In the meantime, respondent No. 4 (Dhull) will not act as the Director (Sports) of the respondent university (MDU),” reads the order passed by Justice Jaishree Thakur on a petition filed by Dr Jaipal, member, MDU Sports Council. Dr Jaipal’s counsel Sajjan Singh Malik said the court had issued notices to the vice-chancellor, registrar, executive council and Devender Dhull.

In the petition, Dr Jaipal had stated that Dhull, who retired as Assistant Director (Sports) from MDU on February 28, 2023, was illegally occupying the post of Director (Sports) without the approval of the MDU Executive Council.

The petitioner had maintained that as per the MDU Calendar, the executive council may, on the recommendation of the vice-chancellor, appoint any superannuated person in the service of the university up to the age of 63 years on contractual basis.

“University Calendar unequivocally prescribes that the teacher re-employed after superannuation shall not be given any administrative responsibilities such as the head of the department etc,” he pointed out.