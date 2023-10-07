Setback to delivery of services under RTS Act

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, October 6

In a setback to time-bound delivery of services under the Right to Service (RTS) Act, time limits for at least 20 important services provided by the Haryana Shehari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) have been extended leading to harassment of people.

Removal of encroachments outside RTS purview The removal of encroachments has been omitted from the list of services to be provided to citizens by the HSVP under the Right to Service Act

The removal of encroachments by the HSVP was notified as service to the provided in a time-bound manner under the Right to Service Act on December 3, 2021

A timeframe of 15 days with Subdivisional Engineer as the designated officer was notified under the 2021 notification

However, a recent notification has omitted the ‘removal of encroachment’ from the purview of the services notified under the Right to Service

Now, the issuance of possession certificate, fresh building plan (residential) and no-dues certificate will take six days instead of existing three days, a notification issued last week said. While issuance of non-residential building plan will take 10 days as against six days, the revised building plan (residential) will take 10 days as against current eight days.

Similarly, the time limit for certain public services such as transfer permission letter (with GPA), transfer permission letter (death case), transfer permission letter (family), transfer permission letter (will), transfer permission letter (family with conveyance deed) and independent floor re-allotment letter, has been extended from four to eight days.

The new time limits for certain other important services will be as follows: re-allotment letter (four to eight days), conveyance deed (five to seven days), mortgage (four to six days), de-mortgage (two to four days), issuance of user ID and password (three to six days), non-encumbrance certificate (three to six days), residential occupation certificate (five to eight days) and non-residential occupation certificate (eight to 10 days).

Similarly, site demarcation will now take six days as against current four days while the damp proof course (DPC) certification would now take place in six days instead of five earlier.

Officials, however, said the time limits have been made ‘realistic’ for both officials and general public. The current tight time limits sometimes puts various government departments in confrontation with the Haryana Right to Service Commission and new time limits go a long way in avoiding such unsavoury situations, a senior official asserted.