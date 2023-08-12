 Setting paper not govt's responsibility: Manohar Lal Khattar : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Setting paper not govt's responsibility: Manohar Lal Khattar
HSSC goof-up

HSSC goof-up

Setting paper not govt's responsibility: Manohar Lal Khattar

In response to the major goof-up, where 41 out of 100 questions asked in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) held on Monday by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission were repeated, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said people were being misled on the issue by Opposition leaders. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 11

In response to the major goof-up, where 41 out of 100 questions asked in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) held on Monday by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission were repeated, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said people were being misled on the issue by Opposition leaders.

Agency finalised by selection panel

The CM has claimed that the Opposition is misleading people, as the agency that sets the paper is finalised by the Staff Selection Commission.

He clarified that the responsibility of setting question paper does not lie with the government, and the agency which sets the paper was finalised by the commission. “Government jobs have been secured by 1.10 lakh individuals so far, and the plan is in place for an additional 30,000 Group C recruitments within next three months,” said the CM while addressing a Jan Samvad programme at Umri village in Kurukshetra. During the programme, the CM also distributed wheelchairs and hearing aids provided by the Red Cross Society.

On people’s demand, the CM directed the Haryana Roadways General Manager to maintain a dedicated register at Umri Chowk to enter details of daily commuters and accordingly make arrangements to facilitate stops for long-route buses.

The CM said the government has adopted zero tolerance against corruption. He also emphasised the state government’s commitment to preserving the rights of the disadvantaged.

He highlighted the implementation of online transfer policy for teachers and the introduction of an online system to address citizens’ problems, sharing that over 13 lakh complaints registered through the CM window were expeditiously resolved.

The CM added that the Haryana Police have carried out the recruitment of over 6,600 male and female constables. He also stressed on the significance of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP), adding that every village, including Umri, receives grants for development based on its population.

Khattar said 16,000 written demands and grievances have been received as a result of Jan Samvad programmes, out of which 2,600 have already been addressed, work on 11,000 is underway and 2,500 applications are in the final stage.

