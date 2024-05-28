Kurukshetra: Seven farmers challaned for setting crop residue on fire

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 27

The Agriculture Department has issued challans to seven farmers for burning the residue of wheat crop in the district.

As per the information, 174 incidents of farm fires were reported through the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) and other sources, of which, the fire was verified on 147 locations.

However, an Agriculture Department official said during the investigation only in eight cases, it was observed that the residue was set on fire by the farmers as limited only areas were set on fire, while in the remaining cases, accidental fires were reported covering huge areas. While the challans to seven farmers had been issued, one was under progress.

“During the summers, the wheat fields catching fire due to sparking in power cables and machines and negligence are common incidents. Not only the residue, there have been cases of standing wheat crop and wheat straw stock catching fire in the district. Earlier this month, a farmer was charred to death in an attempt to save the stock of wheat straw at Jogi Majra village in Ladwa of Kurukshetra. The farmer was working in his agricultural field when he saw fire in the wheat straw and due to the wind, the fire spread quickly. In an attempt to save the straw, the farmer suffered burn injuries and died on the spot,” the official said.

The Deputy Director of Agriculture (DDA), Kurukshetra, Dr Surinder Malik, said, “A close watch is kept on the farm fires through the HARSAC and other sources and soon as we get information, our teams reach the spot for verification. Though the farmers set the paddy stubble on fire, a majority of the farmers don’t burn the wheat straw as it is used in cattle feed.”

“The department officials have also been directed to keep a close watch on the farmers who set the stubble on fire in their respective areas and take appropriate action. The farmers are also advised to use crop residue management techniques to avoid setting residue on fire. Continuous efforts are being made to educate the farmers about the ill-effects of farm fires,” he added.

