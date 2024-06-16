Seven goats get fresh lease of life ahead of Bakr-Eid

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, June 15

Seven Billy (male) goats up for sale ahead of Bakr-Eid (Eid-al-Adha) got a fresh lease of life after an NGO, People for Animals Trust (PFT), approached the seller to buy all seven animals kept near Gonchhi village in the NIT area of the city this noon.

Claiming that the goats have been rescued, trust founder Ravi Dubey said these animals that were meant to be killed on Monday have been shifted to Astha Animal Hospital, a shelter run by the NGO to let them live for the rest of their lives.

He said the NGO had to pay Rs 95,000 to procure these goats, and it was only made possible with the help and donation of local residents, who agreed to contribute to save these animals from being slaughtered.

“Although hundreds of goats may have been on sale for Bakr-Eid, it is just a small effort on the part of the NGO as it is against animal cruelty,” said Dubey.

He said although the sale of goats was not illegal, people selling these animals are not really bothered about whether an animal was to be killed or rescued. The price of each of the billy goats kept for sale was between Rs 12,000 and Rs 35,000, it was claimed.

