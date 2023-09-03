Seven industrial parks to come up in Haryana, says Deputy CM

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 2

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said the state government has prepared a plan to set up seven industrial zones in Haryana, as industrial development is one of the priorities of the government.

He said the government had proposed to set up three industrial parks in Rewari, two in Sohna and two in Jind. “With the setting up of these parks, new areas will develop as industrial hubs and more employment opportunities will be generated for youth,” he said, while addressing villagers during his tour of the Narwana Assembly constituency in Jind district today.

He said the government was planning to develop Jind district as an industrial hub. “For this, a proposal has been made by the HSIIDC to acquire land at Khatkar village of the district. There is a proposal to set up an industrial zone on 740 acres near Khatkar toll plaza, where two industrial zones will be created,” he said.

Interested farmers could send their acceptance letter on the e-bhoomi portal by October 27, he stated.

About 700 km of marketing board roads connecting rural areas in the state had now been handed over to the PWD and those roads would be constructed, strengthened and renovated soon, he said.

Referring to crop damage in the state due to the recent rains, the Deputy CM said crops were affected in 12 districts, for which e-girdawari had been completed. The farmers would be compensated for their loss soon.

Dushyant said that the JJP was for the implementation of a single national election as it would reduce poll expenses.

#Dushyant Chautala #Hisar #Rewari