Seven thieves held, 20 solar panels recovered

Karnal, March 14
With the arrest of seven persons, the Karnal police claimed to have solved four cases of theft in the district. The police have recovered 20 stolen solar panels, 13 crates of Red Bull and Real juice, one cylinder and a motorcycle from their possession.
The accused have been identified as Ajay, son of Beera Ram, Ajay, son of Satpal, both residents of Jalmana, Phooldev Kumar of Pokhria Raison, Bablu, Gurmeet, Sahil, a resident of Kabulkhera, and Sohan, a resident of Sirsal in Kaithal district, said Paramjit Singh, DSP, Assandh.
Five of them were arrested on March 10 and they were sent in three-day remand on March 11. On their interrogation, the police arrested the Sahil and Sohan on March 12. They all were later sent to judicial custody.
