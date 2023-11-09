‘Severe’ AQI, Diwali Mela at Faridabad witnesses low footfall

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 8

The first officially sponsored ‘Diwali Mela’ at Surajkund recorded a low footfall, perhaps due to the hazardous air quality in the city and some parts of the NCR.

Every year, the famous International Craft Mela is held here in February. Though the week-long Diwali Mela, organised by the Tourism Department, started on November 3, the lack of visitors has raised concerns among shopkeepers and traders who have set up stalls here.

“We had anticipated a good response keeping in view the popularity of the Craft Mela,” said a stall owner on the condition of anonymity. He said the absence of visitors, perhaps due to the air pollution, has resulted in losses. “The imposition of the entry ticket of Rs 30 has also been a disincentive as the venue is already located far from the majority of the residential areas,” says Vishnu Goel, a resident. “Why would people go to Surajkund to make purchases for Diwali when all such items are readily available in their neighbourhood?”

AK Gaur, a social activist, said holding such an event when the AQI numbers are in the ‘severe’ category, and educational institutions are being closed, is not a great business proposition. He said children are being enticed to visit the fair with free entry, but for health reasons, they are advised by doctors to stay indoors.

Haryana Tourism MD Neeraj Kumar said this is the first edition of the event and they expect it to become popular and bigger with time.

Claiming that the participation of children in the event was voluntary and no one had been forced to attend it, he said the organisers had not anticipated the air quality to deteriorate.

As for the poor sales at the stalls, he said the organisers had not made any assurance to the stall owners about the volume of sales or profit they could make.

#Diwali #Faridabad