Sewage on streets, Hisar residents harried

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 28

The blockage of sewerage lines has become a major nuisance for residents in Hisar. Sewage overflows from pipes and gets accumulated on streets frequently. The problem is more pronounced in three localities of the town’s interiors.

The residents said the accumulation of dirty water also posed a threat of outbreak of diseases in the area

Though officials of the Public Health Engineering Department visit these spots upon receiving complaints and rectify the problem, the sewerage gets blocked time and again, they allege

Residents of these localities said that they had been facing the problem for several months. Though officials of the Public Health Engineering Department visit these spots upon receiving complaints and rectify the problem, the sewerage gets blocked time and again.

Sudesh Rani, a resident of Shyamlal Dhani, said the streets were again flooded with the sewage when they woke up in this morning. “Residents are unable to even move out of their houses. The problem needs a permanent solution,” she said. Another resident, Gaurav, said they were living amid unhygienic conditions and foul smell in the locality.

The residents said the accumulation of dirty water also posed a threat of outbreak of diseases in the area. “There is a threat of outbreak of malaria and dengue due to the accumulation of sewage,” Gaurav said.

Notably, the entire town has been facing problems due to the inefficient sewerage system. The Hisar Municipal Corporation had taken up the issue with the state government, demanding that Public Health and Engineering Department (PHED) be brought under the Municipal Corporation for better and efficient management of the sewerage. However, the MC was disbanded as the election of the urban local bodies are scheduled later this year.

The residents said the issue could worsen in the monsoon season if the lines were not cleaned soon.

An official of the PHED said they had been redressing the grievances of people on getting complaints of the choked sewerage lines. He said they were going to issue a tender for cleanliness of sewerage lines across the town soon after the model code of conduct is lifted.

