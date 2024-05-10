Sewage overflow irks commuters

The overflow of sewage on the main entrance road, near the park and Angel Mall, to Sector 11/12 has become a nuisance for commuters. The sewage has accumulated on the road due to an overflowing manhole. The foul smell emanating from the sewage water on the road irks visitors. The commuters, especially those on two-wheelers face difficulty in passing through this stetch. The authorities concerned should remove the cause of the leak at the earliest.

Rachit Jagga, Panipat

Wrong-side driving causing mishaps

Anumber of accidents are taking place due to wrong-side driving. The movement of vehicles on the wrong side can be observed at various places across the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri every day. This violation also leads to traffic jams. The traffic police should take strict action against violators.

Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

Uneven manholes pose threat to pedestrians

Uneven manhole covers on the newly constructed road near Raghunath Nagar, earlier known as Ibrahim Mandi, pose a significant threat to pedestrians and motorists. People have expressed their concerns over the problem with the authorities concerned, but no action has been taken to rectify the situation. The residents await action from the authorities to mitigate the risk and ensure the safety of the public. Monty, Karnal

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]