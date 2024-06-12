Sewage overflow leads to unhygienic conditions in Shahabad

A sewer is brimming in the main street of Geeta Colony in the Shahabad Markanda town of Kurukshetra district. The situation has worsened to such an extent that dirty water has started entering houses, posing a threat to the residents’ health. Infants and children, who have weaker immune systems, are more susceptible to contracting diseases. Municipal committee officials say they are helpless as the main pipe is blocked by garbage and removing that is the responsibility of the Public Health Department. The authorities concerned should come up with a solution before the situation is aggravated by the monsoon.

Dr Ravinder Kwatra, Shahabad Markanda

Non-functional streetlights

Streetlights have been installed at many public places in Gurugram, but these are usually off at night. Lights at Mahavir Chowk also seem to be non-functional. This being the main intersection of the city, thousands of people pass this chowk every day. The district administration should address this problem as the lack of lighting at roads may lead to mishaps. Vinay Jain, Gurugram

Power cuts haunt Residents

UNSCHEDULED power cuts are affecting the lives of the people in rural and urban areas of Yamunanagar district adversely. These cuts are mostly being imposed without prior information. Sometimes even inverters run out of power due to the long duration of the cuts. The authorities concerned must act to resolve this problem on priority. Sushil Kumar, Jagadhri

Work on connecting roads hangs fire for 20 years

T he work for connecting master roads in Greater Faridabad’s Sectors 75-89 has been lying incomplete for 20 years as the authorities are yet to finish laying of sewer and stormwater lines. It has also affected the development of service roads and green belts, though extra development and internal development charges are collected. The government must provide basic infrastructure to the taxpayers. Sumer Khatri, Faridabad

