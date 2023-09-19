Sewage overflow perturbs Bhiwani residents

THE overflowing sewage in Barh Chowk near Meham Gate, Bhiwani, has been causing inconvenience to city residents and shopkeepers for the past two months. The blocked sewerage, resulted in the overflowing of waste water, which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It is high time the Municipal Corporation carried out the desilting of blocked drains so as to ensure proper functioning of the system. Ankur Kaushik, Bhiwani

Mahendragarh road in deplorable condition

A 350-metre long stretch of the main road passing through Mohalla Khatikan, connecting the state highway from 11-Hatta Bazar in Mahendragarh city has been in a damaged condition for a long time. The road is full of potholes, increasing the possibility of mishaps. A hospital, school and a few public offices are located on the road, making it difficult for the commuters to use it. The authorities concerned should immediately take the matter into consideration and come up with an effective solution. Ramesh, Mahendragarh

Damaged roads in Panipat’s sector 7

THE Sector 7 residents are dealing with civic issues like broken roads and overgrown grass on the vacant plots. The residents have raised their grievances with Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials several times. The authorities concerned must address these problems on priority. Manoj Kumar, Panipat

