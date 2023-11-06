Sewage overflows in streets despite reminders to MC

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, November 5

Several colonies here are facing a crisis of choked sewerage and poor sanitary conditions. Residents claim that a relief is yet to come, despite the issue having been raised with the authorities.

“The situation in Parvatiya Colony of NIT is pathetic in wake of overflowing sewage. Sewage water is flowing in the streets, causing inconvenience to residents, who are either wading through it or are forced to remain confined to their houses,” says Ram Singh Yadav, a resident.

“As commuters need a vehicle to cross the streets, children and women are the most affected,” says Punit, another resident. Localities like Jeewan Nagar, Nangla, Air Force road and Dabua Colony falling in Ward Nos. 5 and 6 were among the worst-affected. Several persons have been injured after falling in sewage-filled pits. The poor civic conditions are a health hazard, he adds.

“Besides causing problems in commuting, the dirty water often enters the houses,” claims Net Ram, a colony resident. The matter has remained unresolved despite it having been raised with the Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF), he adds.

Sources in the civic body admit that of around 800 km length of sewers and drains in the city, nearly half are lying choked or damaged. Instead of replacing the decades-old network, the authorities have been resorting to measures suiting vested interests, a former civic official alleged on condition of anonymity.

While a budget of up to Rs 10 crore is required every month for maintenance, approval for Rs 50 crore was being awaited, it is learnt.

Neeraj Sharma, MLA, NIT segment, who has been tweeting about the problem for the past few days, has described it as a failure of the civic maintenance system. “A tweet by a girl before her marriage in February 2021, regarding stagnation of sewage water in front of her house in Parvatiya Colony, failed to make any impact,” he says, claiming that development files worth Rs 28 crore for NIT segment have been awaiting approval for over a month. Residents were suffering due to official apathy, he adds.

Birender Kardam, Chief Engineer, MCF, says the civic body has been awaiting approval for more funds for civic works in various Assembly segments of the city.

