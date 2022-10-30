Sewage overflows, Rohtak market shut

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 29

Shopkeepers downed their shutters and staged a protest as sewage overflowed in the area between Pratap Chowk and Chameli Market in old Rohtak city today.

The protesting traders rued that the sewerage in their market area had been dysfunctional for several months and overflowing sewage had made their life and business miserable. “The matter is in cognisance of the authorities concerned, but no effective steps have been taken to resolve it so far,” said Sudarshan, a shopkeeper. Traders said the sewage and garbage raised a stink and the area had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

On the other hand, the civic body officials maintained that the shopkeepers had constructed concrete platforms in front of their shops, which covered the drains and made cleaning difficult. Superintending Engineer (Public Health and Engineering) Rajeev Gupta said an effective solution was being worked out and the matter would be resolved soon.