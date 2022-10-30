Sewage overflows, Rohtak market shut

Rohtak, October 29
Shopkeepers downed their shutters and staged a protest as sewage overflowed in the area between Pratap Chowk and Chameli Market in old Rohtak city today.
The protesting traders rued that the sewerage in their market area had been dysfunctional for several months and overflowing sewage had made their life and business miserable. “The matter is in cognisance of the authorities concerned, but no effective steps have been taken to resolve it so far,” said Sudarshan, a shopkeeper. Traders said the sewage and garbage raised a stink and the area had become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.
On the other hand, the civic body officials maintained that the shopkeepers had constructed concrete platforms in front of their shops, which covered the drains and made cleaning difficult. Superintending Engineer (Public Health and Engineering) Rajeev Gupta said an effective solution was being worked out and the matter would be resolved soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...
Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror
Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern
Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase
Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...
J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar
A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...
South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede
At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...