Sewer lines Choked with dirt, filth in Narwana

The sewerage system in Narwana town has collapsed. All the sewer lines are choked with dirt and filth. Manholes in the city are overflowing. The worse is the Model Town area behind SD School. In the rainy season, the situation gets worst. The civic authorities, Municipal Council and Public Health Engineering Department should take immediate note of it and all the sewer lines must be cleaned with machines. Devinder Singh Surjewala, Narwana

Discrepancies in property ID survey in Panchkula



The MC got a survey conducted probably through an agency in 2016, which showed a house on one kanal plot as 10 marla plot and owners were left to fend for themselves by visiting the MC office. Now again a survey has been conducted through a private agency, which changed the ownership/ occupiers of the houses in the entire lane of Sector 21, Panchkula with those of their neighbours e.g. owner of house No 1683 has been shown as owner/occupier of house No 1684 and owner of house No 1684 as owner of house No 1685 and so on..... The survey form dated February 25, 2022 has been delivered in the third week of May with directions to raise objections within 30 days of its issuance, which seems funny. The MC should not only direct the company to rectify such mistakes but also needs to be penalised, instead of directing the majority of house owners to visit the MC office to raise these objections. Jaspal Mittal, Panchkula

Defence colony roadside littered with garbage

The left side of the Defence Colony-Kallarheri road, particularly adjoining the B Sector and start of D Sector, is littered with garbage and cement pipes are dumped around. The drain running along the road is also blocked. Add to the woes re the stray cattle. It is an ugly sight and unhygienic site. The Defence Colony, where a large number of veterans reside, deserves to be maintained better. The authorities should please look into it, and spruce up the area.

Col RD Singh (retd) , Ambala Cantt

