Sewerage creating insanitary conditions

Sewerage overflow has become a nuisance near the petrol pump on Sanjay chowk on the NH-44 here. Hundreds of commuters, officials of various government departments and political leaders visit the surrounding areas, but no one pays heed to the problems. The foul smell emerging from the sewage has made the life of the area residents miserable. This also creates insanitary conditions and breeding ground for mosquitoes. The authorities should resolve this problem at the earliest. MANOJ RAHEJA, PANIPAT
Drivers skip bus stand, make halt at flyover
Instead of dropping and picking the passengers outside the Shahabad bus stand, some of the Haryana roadways bus drivers have started stopping bus on the flyover in front of the bus stand, causing inconvenience to the passengers. The authorities should take appropriate action against such drivers. RAKESH KUMAR, Kurukshetra
